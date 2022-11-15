SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Tucker Richardson scored 27 points with the help of seven 3-pointers, Ryan Moffatt added 15 points and Colgate smacked Syracuse 80-68 on Tuesday night denying Orange coach Jim Boeheim his 1,000th-career win.

In handing Boeheim his 427th-career defeat, Colgate led for most of the game. Oliver Lynch-Daniels’ 3 with 15:10 before intermission gave the Raiders the lead they maintained the rest of the game.

Richardson buried a 3 with 2:44 before halftime for a 38-27 advantage, and Colgate stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way. Moffatt finished 4-for-6 shooting from long range and Lynch-Daniels scored 12 off the bench, shooting 4 for 8 from distance.

Colgate disregarded the historically vaunted Syracuse zone making 19 of 38 from beyond the arc.

Judah Mintz scored 20 points for Syracuse. Williams added 17 points, Joe Girard 14 and Jesse Edwards 10.

Colgate (3-1) has won two straight against the Orange (1-1). Nearly a year ago to the day (Nov. 20, 2021), the Raiders beat Syracuse 100-85 to end Syracuse’s 54-game winning streak in the series. The game marked the 174th meeting between the schools that dates to the 1901-02 season.

Boeheim’s 999 career wins reflects 101 wins vacated between 2004-07 and 2010-12 by the NCAA.

