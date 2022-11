BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Tristan Enaruna had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Cleveland State beat Canisius 58-57 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Deshon Parker added 12 points and six assists for Cleveland State (1-3).

Tahj Staveskie scored 14 points for Canisius. Xzavier Long grabbed 12 rebounds.

