CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Hunter Tyson scored all 24 of his points after halftime, PJ Hall scored 11 of his 22 points in the two overtime sessions, and Clemson beat Penn State 101-94 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Clemson led 70-64 with 34 seconds left in regulation before missing three free throws, and Penn State took advantage as Andrew Funk banked in 3-pointer to tie it at 71 and force overtime.

Hall tied it at 83 with 5.7 seconds left in the first overtime and Penn State’s Jalen Pickett hit the back of the iron at the buzzer. Alex Hemenway started the second overtime with a 3-pointer and Clemson never trailed after that.

Joshua Beadle’s block led to Brevin Galloway’s fast-break layup to give Clemson a 94-88 lead with 59 seconds left. And the Tigers made their free throws this time, going 7 of 8 in the final 50 seconds, to seal it.

Hemenway finished with 15 points and four 3-pointers for Clemson (6-2). Chase Hunter, who entered averaging a team-high 16.6 points, was scoreless in the first half and finished with seven points on 1-of-12 shooting.

Penn State (6-2) had three players score 23-plus. Camren Wynter had 26 points, and Seth Lundy and Pickett each added 23. Lundy also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Penn State led 35-29 at halftime despite not scoring in the final 2:20 and the Nittany Lions only made one field goal in the opening eight minutes of the second half.

Clemson hosts Wake Forest on Friday. Penn State plays No. 20 Michigan State on Dec. 7 and No. 16 Illinois three days later.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25