NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jr. Clay scored a career-high 40 points for Tennessee State in a 100-85 victory over SIU Edwardsville on Saturday night.

Clay added eight rebounds for the Tigers (17-12, 9-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Dedric Boyd recorded 13 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).

Shamar Wright finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (17-12, 8-8). Ray’Sean Taylor added 17 points for SIU Edwardsville. In addition, Damarco Minor had 15 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.