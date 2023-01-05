STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Garry Clark had 20 points and Tarleton State beat Southern Utah 68-65 on Thursday night.

Clark also contributed eight rebounds for the Texans (8-7). Lue Williams scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Shakur Daniel recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Maizen Fausett led the way for the Thunderbirds (10-6) with 14 points and six rebounds. Drake Allen added 14 points for Southern Utah. In addition, Jason Spurgin had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.