CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Stephen Clark had 18 points in The Citadel’s 81-70 win against Western Carolina on Wednesday night.

Clark also contributed seven rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs (9-12, 4-5 Southern Conference). Austin Ash scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Elijah Morgan recorded 16 points and was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).

The Catamounts (11-11, 4-5) were led by Tre Jackson, who recorded 29 points. Western Carolina also got 17 points and eight rebounds from Tyzhaun Claude. Vonterius Woolbright also recorded 16 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.