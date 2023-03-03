Orlando City head coach Oscar Pareja is planning to use rotation to help his squad through their busy upcoming schedule.

Orlando ran out 1-0 winners over New York Red Bulls last time out and host FC Cincinnati on Saturday looking to make it two from two.

But their involvement in the Champions League means Pareja’s men are due to play five games in the next two weeks.

Pareja is not worried about the fixture congestion, telling reporters: “Right now we’re training to beat Cincinnati, then we can see from the view how the schedule is and make decisions on that.

“We have a complete squad and the boys are ready and we’ll see who needs to be rotated.”

Cincinnati were also victorious on opening weekend as Obinna Nwobodo’s winner earned a 2-1 triumph over the Houston Dynamo, having reached the Eastern Conference semi-finals last season.

Pat Noonan’s side were far from their best despite taking all three points, and though he was not happy with the performance, he was pleased to still get the win.

“I’m only able to pick out a couple guys that had a strong night,” Noonan said. “When you’re only able to pick out a few guys that had a strong night, you’re going to struggle.

“Credit to the group for getting a result when we were below average, both individually and collectively.

“We’ll take the win and try to improve certainly leading into next weekend.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlando City – Facundo Torres

Torres scored the only goal of Orlando’s 1-0 win over the Red Bulls from the penalty spot, his fifth consecutive regular season game with a goal contribution dating back to last season. The longest such streak in club history is six games, by Sacha Kljestan and Yoshimar Yotun in 2018. Torres will hope to equal that run with another goal or assist here.

FC Cincinnati – Luciano Acosta

The midfielder scored his only career MLS hat-trick against Orlando as a member of D.C. United in 2018. Acosta has assisted three of Cincinnati’s four goals against Orlando since he joined the club in 2021, including setting up Brenner for the only goal of the game the last time the teams met in June 2022. Can he haunt Orlando again on Saturday?

MATCH PREDICTION – ORLANDO WIN

Cincinnati won both of their meetings with Orlando last season after not winning any of the five previous encounters.

But Orlando have won five of their last six home matches, and will fancy their chances of making it six from seven here.

The Lions are the favorites, and their impressive home form means they should have enough to make it consecutive wins to open the season for the first time since 2017.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Orlando: 52.6 percent

Cincinnati: 21.3 percent

Draw: 26.1 percent