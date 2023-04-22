THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — In Gee Chun of South Korea hit a million-dollar shot at the Chevron Championship.

She won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th at the first major of the season on Saturday.

Chun jumped around and high-fived members of her team after watching the ball curve and roll in at The Club At Carlton Woods.

Chevron pledged to donate $1 million for the first hole-in-one on the par 3 17th to support partners in diversity, inclusion and education. The money won Saturday will be donated to the LPGA Foundation and Girls Golf of Greater Houston.

Chevron took over sponsorship of the tournament and moved it from the California desert to suburban Houston this year. The company, which has more than 8,000 employees in Houston, is also donating $10,000 for each birdie on the 17th hole throughout the tournament.

There were 46 birdies on the 17th at the end of the second round.

