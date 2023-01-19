COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Forward Christian Ramirez is returning to Major League Soccer with the Columbus Crew.

He transferred from Scotland’s Aberdeen on Thursday and agreed to a two-year deal with the Crew that includes a team option for 2025.

The 31-year-old from California joined Aberdeen ahead of the 2021-22 season from the Houston Dynamo and scored 10 goals in 45 Scottish Premier League appearances, plus three in the Europa Conference League and three in the Scottish League Cup.

Ramirez played in MLS with Minnesota from 2017 until he was traded to Los Angeles FC in August 2018, then was dealt to Houston in August 2019.

Ramirez has made two appearances for the United States and scored in his debut, an exhibition against Panama in January 2019.

—

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports