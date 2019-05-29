Sports

Chipola softball celebrates national championship Tuesday

Fans, family and friends came out to show their support

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:50 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:50 PM EDT

MARIANNA, Fla. - The Chipola softball team celebrated their 2019 NJCAA National Championship with fans in Marianna on Tuesday.

"Riding on this wave right here though has been something special. What we did at the national tournament was unbelievable," associate coach Jimmy Hendrix said. "We knew we could hit, we knew we could pitch, and play defense, but the way we did it out there was really something special."

All the trophies and banners were displayed for all to see. Each player came up to the microphone to introduce themselves and where they are from. 

"I'm feeling awesome, this is something that every athlete waits for," Chipola player Candela Figureoa said. "We pretty much worked hard for this moment, and we finally did it so it feels great." 

Part of the festivities was Coach Hendrix getting his head shaved by the team. He bet them that if they won a national title this year, he would shave his head. Well, they did, and he owned up to his promise. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center