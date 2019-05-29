Chipola softball celebrates national championship Tuesday

MARIANNA, Fla. - The Chipola softball team celebrated their 2019 NJCAA National Championship with fans in Marianna on Tuesday.

"Riding on this wave right here though has been something special. What we did at the national tournament was unbelievable," associate coach Jimmy Hendrix said. "We knew we could hit, we knew we could pitch, and play defense, but the way we did it out there was really something special."

All the trophies and banners were displayed for all to see. Each player came up to the microphone to introduce themselves and where they are from.

"I'm feeling awesome, this is something that every athlete waits for," Chipola player Candela Figureoa said. "We pretty much worked hard for this moment, and we finally did it so it feels great."

Part of the festivities was Coach Hendrix getting his head shaved by the team. He bet them that if they won a national title this year, he would shave his head. Well, they did, and he owned up to his promise.