Chipola softball beats Temple to advance in national tournament

Indians win 7-3 over Leopards

May 23, 2019

Updated: May 23, 2019 07:46 PM EDT

ST. GEORGE, Ut. — The Chipola softball team is heading to the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. 

The Indians beat Temple 7-3 Thursday afternoon to advance. 

Chipola scored three in the first inning to gain an early lead that the Leopards just couldn't come back from.

The Indians take on Central Florida on Friday at 1 p.m. 

