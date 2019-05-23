Chipola softball beats Temple to advance in national tournament
Indians win 7-3 over Leopards
ST. GEORGE, Ut. — The Chipola softball team is heading to the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.
The Indians beat Temple 7-3 Thursday afternoon to advance.
Chipola scored three in the first inning to gain an early lead that the Leopards just couldn't come back from.
The Indians take on Central Florida on Friday at 1 p.m.
More Stories
-
HOUSTON (AP) - Lucas Giolito pitched a four-hitter for his first…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden got the most…
-
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - If Jordan Spieth is going to end a victory…