Sports

Chipola softball advances to national title game

Indians crush Angelina 18-1 in semifinals game Friday

Posted: May 24, 2019 11:38 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 11:38 PM EDT

ST. GEORGE, Ut. - The Chipola softball team is heading to the NJCAA National Championship title game. 

The Indians crushed Angelina College 18-1 in the semifinals. 

Both Haley Sandridge and Sydney Mclain had home runs in the game. 

Chipola will play in the finals tomorrow at 1 p.m.

