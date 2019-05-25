Chipola softball advances to national title game
Indians crush Angelina 18-1 in semifinals game Friday
ST. GEORGE, Ut. - The Chipola softball team is heading to the NJCAA National Championship title game.
The Indians crushed Angelina College 18-1 in the semifinals.
Both Haley Sandridge and Sydney Mclain had home runs in the game.
Chipola will play in the finals tomorrow at 1 p.m.
