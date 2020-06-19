Chipola introduces Donnie Tyndall as new men’s head basketball coach

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Chipola’s new head men’s basketball coach, Donnie Tyndall, was introduced at the school on Thursday afternoon.

“I feel it’s the very best job in the country in regards to junior colleges and very humbled and excited to be the head coach,” Tyndall said.

The coach said he’s made several stops in Marianna to recruit players during his 23 years of college coaching. He also coached with former Chipola head coach, Kermit Davis, for several years at both LSU and Middle Tennessee State University.

“Just proud to have him on campus I mean just the wealth of experience he brings and

it’s unmatched,” said Chipola Athletic Director, Jeff Johnson.

Tyndall also addressed the NCAA imposed a 10-year show-cause penalty on Tyndall, to run until 2026. The penalty stems from academic fraud sanctions from his time at Southern Mississippi.

“I’ve never wavered from that, I was responsible, I’ve suffered the penalty and the consequences and we’ve tried to look ahead and not to look back,” Tyndall said.

Tyndall wants to pack out the MILT in Marianna. He said his team will play an exciting style of basketball.

Tyndall said the Indians will earn fan support by winning and also being involved with the community.

“You need to get the community involved and not just my staff and myself but my players you’ve got to be visible the community needs to be able to see and touch your players and get to know them a little bit,” Tyndall said.

The coach said he know it will be a challenge starting the recruiting process a little late, but he will not let that be an excuse. He is confident his contacts in the sport will help him get quality players in Marianna soon.