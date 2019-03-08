Sports

Chipola beats Palm Beach State in FCSAA quarterfinals game

Indians move on to play Eastern Florida in the semifinals Friday

Posted: Mar 07, 2019

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 11:52 PM EST

OCALA, FL. - The Chipola men's basketball team beat Palm Beach State in their FCSAA quarterfinals matchup Thursday. 

The Indians won 75-72 over the Panthers. 

Keishawn Brewton led Chipola with 28 points. Daniel Oladapo was right behind him with 19 points. 

Chipola will move on to the semifinal game against Eastern Florida on Friday. 

