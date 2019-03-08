Chipola beats Palm Beach State in FCSAA quarterfinals game
Indians move on to play Eastern Florida in the semifinals Friday
OCALA, FL. - The Chipola men's basketball team beat Palm Beach State in their FCSAA quarterfinals matchup Thursday.
The Indians won 75-72 over the Panthers.
Keishawn Brewton led Chipola with 28 points. Daniel Oladapo was right behind him with 19 points.
Chipola will move on to the semifinal game against Eastern Florida on Friday.
More Stories
-
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Russell Westbrook had 37 points and Paul George…
-
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Dan Jenkins, the sports writing great and…
-
The Mosley baseball team beat Bay in a rivalry matchup Thursday…