PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola Baseball Head Coach Jeff Johnson was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame on Friday during the JUCO World Series banquet.

Johnson has been the head coach of the Indians for 26 seasons. Over that time his team has won the Panhandle Conference Championship 14 times, and three national titles.

Johnson is just 41 wins away from 1,000 career victories at Chipola.