CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipley High School retired Trent Forrest’s number on Sunday. Forrest played for the Tigers from 2012-2016.

He then played four years at Florida State, averaging almost 12 points in his senior season.

He now plays for the Utah Jazz, playing in 60 games last year.

“You really don’t see too many people make it from here so just being from here and knowing the support I get from the community, and just how close everybody is here, and knowing I was able to make it, it means a lot to me,” Forrest said. “Something I’ll never forget so I love being from here. Like I said the small town, everybody being part of a tight knit community it helped me.”