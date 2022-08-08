ATLANTA, Ga. (WMBB) – The Atlanta Hawks signed Chipley and Florida State alumni Trent Forrest to a two-way contract on Monday morning.

Forrest spent the past two seasons with the Utah Jazz. He appeared in 60 games (six starts) this past season, averaging 3.3 points on 49.0 percent from the field, 1.8 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per contest in 2021-22.

At Florida State, Forrest finished out his four-year career as the winningest player in the program’s history (104).

Per Atlanta Hawks policy, the terms of the contract agreement were not disclosed.