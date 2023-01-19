ROME (AP)Federico Chiesa scored his first goal for Juventus in more than a year and the Bianconeri beat Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza 2-1 Thursday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Chiesa, who was out for 10 months after injuring his left knee last January, took a pass from Alex Sandro before firing in from the edge of the area for the winner in the 78th minute.

Moise Kean had put Juventus ahead early on following an assist from Weston McKennie before Mattia Valoti equalized for Monza before the break.

Juventus will next face Lazio, which beat Bologna 1-0 earlier with a first-half goal from Felipe Anderson.

Also, Atalanta defeated Spezia 5-2 with two goals from Ademola Lookman and one each from Hans Hateboer and Rasmus Hojlund, plus an own-goal from Ampadu.

Combined with an 8-2 rout of Salernitana in Serie A on Sunday, Atalanta has scored 13 goals in its last two games.

Atalanta will next face defending champion Inter Milan, which beat second-division Parma 2-1 last week.

