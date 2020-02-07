Chiefs fan says he took ‘NFL hit’ in parking meter collision

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cheers with the crowd during a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 to celebrate the City Chiefs victory in the NFL’s Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City Chiefs fan said he took a “professional NFL hit” when he slammed into a parking meter while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the team’s Super Bowl victory parade.

LaRue Bell, 43, whose collision was caught on video, told The Kansas City Starthat the pass was intended for him but that the parking meter denied him the opportunity Wednesday.

“That was my Super Bowl,” said Bell, who acknowledged he was feeling a little sore when he arrived Thursday at his job with National Beef Leathers in St. Joseph, where he noticed coworkers laughing at the video of the failed pass on social media.

He soon learned millions of others also were watching it online. Even Mahomes checked in on Twitter, asking “Yo is the dude who hit the parking meter okay.”

The video also shows the ball tip the top of a truck, with police standing in the back.

“All they did,” Bell said, “is point and laugh.”

The impact shattered his wife’s phone, which was in his coat. And the ball was scooped up by another fan who sped away with the souvenir. “That pole,” he said, “was not forgiving at all.”