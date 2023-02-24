Chelsea boss Graham Potter knows his side must win matches in order to find the answers to their problems, ahead of a crunch London derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend.

The Blues have endured a tough season and find themselves mired in mid-table despite a raft of big-money signings rolling through the door at Stamford Bridge under the Todd Boehly era.

Potter has struggled to convince since the new year too, having enjoyed a solid start after succeeding Thomas Tuchel last term, and the former Brighton boss knows he owes more to the fans.

“Supporters care, so when they’re upset they make their feelings known and we expect that,” he said. “It would be naive of myself to think that’s not a fair response.

“I’ve had a lot of support from the supporters as well. While everyone would agree that we’re not happy with the current situation and position, there’s a lot of people that also recognise where we’re at and what the challenges have been for us.

“In the meantime, I know there’s nothing I can say to make the supporters, if they are against us, with us. The solution is you have to win football matches.”

Cristian Stellini meanwhile says Antonio Conte is close to returning the dugout as he continues to recover from surgery.

“We don’t know yet but my feeling is he is very close to coming back,” he added. “We speak a lot. He is completely involved. When he will be back the impact of Antonio will be incredible.”

The pair shared the spoils when they met in the reverse fixture earlier this season, playing out a 2-2 draw.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Spurs – Son Heung-min

The South Korea international won the Golden Boot last term, but has suffered a significantly more dire turn of form when starting games this campaign for them.

But he has scored four goals in two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, compared to just one goal in his 20 starts. It’s more sub goals than any other player this season, while no Spurs player has ever scored five from the bench in a single Premier League campaign.

Chelsea – Raheem Sterling

The England international has struggled to adapt to life at Chelsea amid the club’s mixed form this term, but against Spurs, he encounters a familiar opponent he has a rich history with.

He has scored six Premier League goals against Tottenham, including two at White Hart Lane and one at Wembley. He could become the third player to score against Spurs at each of their three home venues in the competition, after Aleksandar Mitrovic and Jamie Vardy.

MATCH PREDICTION – SPURS WIN

Following their 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in August, Tottenham are looking to avoid defeat in both Premier League meetings with Chelsea for the first time since 2015-16 (0-0 home, 2-2 away). Only once have they taken as many as four points from the Blues in a single Premier League season, doing so in 2008-09 (1-0 home, 1-1 away).

Tottenham have beaten Man City 1-0 and West Ham 2-0 in their last two home league games, having lost four of their previous five at home. Spurs haven’t won three consecutive Premier League home games without conceding since April 2019, in their first three matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea have scored just six goals in their last 11 Premier League games – no team has scored fewer since the start of November (the first game in this run). Indeed, the Blues have netted more than once in just one of their last 14 league games (2-0 vs Bournemouth).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Spurs41.6 per cent

Chelsea 29.9 per cent

Draw28.5 per cent