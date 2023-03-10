Graham Potter is not getting carried away following back-to-back wins for Chelsea, who are looking to end a 10-match winless away run when they go to Leicester City on Saturday.

Chelsea have eased the pressure on Potter with two victories at Stamford Bridge in the last week, beating Leeds United in the Premier League and dumping Borussia Dortmund out of the Champions League.

“Yeah, in some way,” Potter said when asked if he felt a weight had been lifted with the two wins. “It’s always nicer to win, it’s as simple as that. Everything feels a bit better, like you’ve taken a step forward. But I’m not getting carried away, it’s just two wins. We have to focus on Leicester.

“The boys have stuck together through a bad time, and there’s a lot to be said for that. The supporters have been really fair. Results-wise we haven’t done that well, so you understand the criticism. It’s hard for them to get behind something when the results aren’t something to get behind. I have nothing to say about how we’ve been treated by the supporters, they’ve been great.”

Leicester are looking nervously over their shoulders in 15th, with last week’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton leaving them just two points above the bottom three in a tight relegation battle.

Towering defender Harry Souttar missed a golden chance to level that game, but he says the Foxes need to take the positives into their remaining fixtures.

“Obviously the last couple of results have been disappointing, but I think there’s been some real positives in those games as well,” he said. “The results are the only thing that matter, but the performances have been good.

“We created a lot and, on another day, they go in and it’s happy days. We have to take that into Saturday and see where we go.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Harvey Barnes

Barnes scored Leicester’s goal in their 2-1 defeat at Chelsea in August – the last player to score home and away league goals against the Blues in a single season for the Foxes was Muzzy Izzet in 2000-01. If Brendan Rodgers’ side are to pull clear of danger, the likes of Barnes must step up with regular goal contributions.

Chelsea – Raheem Sterling

Sterling scored his first Chelsea goals in the Blues’ 2-1 win over Leicester in August. He’s netted braces in his last two Premier League games against Leicester, having scored just once in his first 14 appearances against them. Having also found the net in Chelsea’s midweek win over Dortmund, he will be hopeful of maintaining his good record against the Foxes if he can shake off a hamstring issue.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

– Leicester have won just one of their last six home league games against Chelsea (D2 L3), triumphing 2-0 in January 2021, and the Foxes lost this exact fixture 3-0 last season.

– However, Chelsea are without a win in their last 10 away games in all competitions (D3 L7), their longest winless streak on their travels since going 17 without a victory from April 2000 to January 2001.

– With 24 goals scored and 25 goals conceded, Chelsea’s Premier League games have seen fewer goals than any other side this season (49). With Potter’s side still gelling, a tight affair may ensue.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Leicester City 36.2 per cent

Chelsea 34.9 per cent

Draw 28.9 per cent