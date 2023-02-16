MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Enoch Cheeks’ 18 points helped Robert Morris defeat Green Bay 71-56 on Thursday night.

Cheeks also contributed six rebounds for the Colonials (13-15, 8-9 Horizon League). Michael Green III scored 13 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Kahliel Spear shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds and three blocks.

Clarence Cummings III led the way for the Phoenix (3-25, 2-15) with 12 points. Davin Zeigler added 10 points and two steals for Green Bay. In addition, Brock Heffner finished with seven points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.