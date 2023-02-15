LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)KC Hankton scored 13 points to help Chattanooga defeat VMI 78-58 on Wednesday night.

Hankton added eight rebounds for the Mocs (15-13, 7-8 Southern Conference). Brody Robinson scored 10 points while going 4 of 6 (2 for 4 from distance). A.J. Caldwell shot 3 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Rickey Bradley, Jr. led the way for the Keydets (6-22, 1-14) with 20 points and six rebounds. Taeshaud Jackson added 15 points and 11 rebounds for VMI. Asher Woods also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.