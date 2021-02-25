Chase for the Championship | The ACC has a new leader as tournament time approaches

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has a new leader atop the standings as we move into the final week of the regular season for many teams.

The coveted top four spots are still up for grabs, but the teams occupying those spots — Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Louisville — have been there four the past four weeks.

A late season slump has Virginia down to second in the conference standings after being the top dog for much of the year.

The red-hot Florida State Seminoles boast a four-game winning streak and will likely take some of that fire with them in a pivotal matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. A win by UNC will surely shake up the control of power in the league. If the Seminoles take care of business, they’ll all but be in the driver’s seat to win the regular season conference crown.

Duke has been sneaking up the standings in recent weeks and have seemed to use the departure of freshman forward Jalen Johnson as motivation to compete harder and win games. The Blue Devils are on a four-game win streak and could very well clinch a top four spot in the tournament.

Georgia Tech and N.C. State have also found some late season fight as both are holding on to winning streaks. The Wolfpack are coming off of an upset victory over the aforementioned Cavaliers and have a chance to take down Virginia’s rival Virginia Tech in the season finale.

The bottom half of the league has not changed much. Wake Forest and Miami have been struggling all season and Boston College have barely been afforded the opportunity to be on the court. The Eagles haven’t played a game in nearly two weeks.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournaments in Greensboro, the league said Thursday.

The extra motivation from fans could pay dividends for teams looking to make noise to increase their NCAA tournament chances or pull an upset.

The ACC made the decision after Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that COVID-19 restrictions would be eased. It discussed the plan with the 15 schools that make up the conference, a news release said.

However it goes down, CBS 17’s Chris Clark will be there to break it all down for you on another edition of Chase for the Championship.