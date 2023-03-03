Bradley Carnell is motivated to deliver a win for St. Louis City in their MLS home opener after sensing the anticipation around the city.

St. Louis made a stunning start to life in MLS last week, stunning Austin FC 3-2 on the road.

But the focus has long been on this week’s game, their first at home in their expansion season as they host Charlotte FC.

“I can go down to the grocery store and people not even involved with me… I can hear people,” Carnell said. “The chatter around the community is incredible.

“And then you see the public viewing platforms that we had while we were playing away, packed, people standing, no spots to sit down, everything was full.

“And then the day after, at my local bakery, people are there dressed in City gear.

“So, it’s truly humbling and this should drive the players, this should drive us every single day. And this gives us a sense of purpose, for sure.”

Opposite number Christian Lattanzio will be looking to spoil the party, although he said: “We need to focus more on the game and less on the event.”

The Charlotte coach added of St. Louis: “They are a very aggressive team with a clear way of playing. Similar to the Red Bulls style, they want to play direct, take advantage of second balls and to be aggressive and in your face.

“Playing at their stadium they want to maximize that. We need to be ready.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

St. Louis City – Joao Klauss

St. Louis’ shock Week 1 performance was inspired by one of their Designated Players, with Klauss netting the winner. He had already settled in the city, scoring four goals in four games for St. Louis City II last year, and it showed against Austin.

Charlotte FC – Enzo Copetti

Charlotte lacked a prolific goalscorer last year and drew a blank in last week’s 1-0 home defeat to the New England Revolution. They will hope they have found their man in the form of new signing Copetti, though. He scored 19 league goals for Racing Club in Argentina last year.

MATCH PREDICTION – ST. LOUIS WIN

St. Louis will hope to have learned from Charlotte’s home debut last year, in which they were beaten 1-0 by the LA Galaxy. The past two expansion teams have failed to score in their home openers.

The last team to win in that scenario were Inter Miami back in 2020, although victories have previously been common. Ten of 20 expansion teams have won their first home games.

Only three expansion teams have won their first two games, yet not since the Vancouver Whitecaps (four in 2011) had a debut side scored three or more in their opener, as St. Louis did.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

St. Louis City48.2 percent

Charlotte FC24.9 percent

Draw26.9 percent