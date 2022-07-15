Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has urged his side to continue fighting amid a difficult spell of form ahead of a home MLS clash with Charlotte FC.

The Herons are four points off the final Eastern Conference spot, which Charlotte occupy, with just six wins to their name all league campaign.

Miami fell to a 2-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, but Neville insists that the Herons must respond with a packed schedule ahead.

“There’s no time to mope around and sulk and feel sorry for ourselves,” he said.

“We have to respond against Charlotte, we have to respond against NYC a week on Saturday, the games are coming thick and fast.

“When you are a professional footballer, there’s no better way in the world when you have suffered defeat and are disappointed than to get straight back on the horse.

“That’s what we will do on Saturday, we will go again.”

Charlotte were 4-1 winners over Nashville SC last time out and are clinging onto seventh in the Eastern Conference, and interim coach Christian Lattanzio wants his side to build on that performance.

“I couldn’t feel better. I think I feel really good,” he said. “I thought it was a complete performance from our boys.

“They show that they are ready to go and give a game to everyone. When we can play, we play and when we have to defend, we do and when we have to suffer together, we do.

“The (Nashville win) was another example of that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain was on target against the Union, scoring his third goal of the league campaign but that could not stop the Herons falling to defeat.

Charlotte FC – Karol Swiderski

Karol Swiderski has been the team’s leader in 2022 with five goals and two assists in MLS.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Charlotte defeated Inter Miami, 1-0, at Bank of America Stadium in the only previous MLS meeting between the sides on May 7. Andre Shinyashiki scored the game’s only goal in the 68th minute in what was his debut with Charlotte.

·Inter Miami’s 2-1 home defeat to the Union on Wednesday ended a six-match unbeaten run at DRV PNK Stadium for the Herons (W5 D1). The defeat was Miami’s third home loss of the season and the first against an Eastern Conference foe.

·Charlotte FC has won back-to-back matches for the second time in the club’s short MLS history, with wins over Houston and Nashville. The first of those two games, a 2-1 win in Houston on July 3, is Charlotte’s first and only road win in MLS (D2 L7).

·Gonzalo Higuaín scored his first goal since April 2 against Houston in Miami’s 2-1 loss to the Union on Wednesday. The goal came on Higuaín’s first shot on target since that previous goal, having not hit the target with any of three shots in his previous seven MLS appearances.

·Charlotte scored four times in its victory over Nashville on Saturday, including a 61st minute goal by Karol Swiderski that was preceded by 25 consecutive passes. Those 25 passes are the most leading to any goal this MLS season.