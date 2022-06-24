Charlotte FC have not won away in MLS and were beaten 2-0 at home by CF Montreal but head to Canada without any “mental blocks.”

An up-and-down debut season for the expansion franchise has them in seventh in the East, just inside the playoff places ahead of Saturday’s match.

But the vast majority of Charlotte’s points have come at home, with defeat in the reverse fixture last month one of only two.

In fact, Charlotte have won six of their past seven at home; the Montreal match was the exception.

On the road, meanwhile, the team have collected just two points, yet interim head coach Christian Lattanzio is not worried.

“I think this is more a point for journalist and not for the team,” Lattanzio said when the issue was raised.

“We go to the games and you want to put this point across, but I think the boys go on the pitch to try to play their best every game.

“We always focus on our performance on how to approach every game, how to try to improve our own model of the game.

“I can guarantee you that we are not thinking about mental blocks or anything like that. We are thinking about how to be more and more confident about our system of play, our model of the game, and how we can improve in all phases of the game.

“And then we will go and give a game to any team in MLS.”

Charlotte should be confident, for Montreal have lost three of their past four games since the sides’ previous meeting and were thrashed 4-0 by Toronto FC in the cup in midweek.

“Any way you cut it, it’s a difficult period that we’re going through,” defender Rudy Camacho said. “But we just need to keep our cool and not let this spiral out of control.

“We have to turn our attention to the next game and make sure we come out strong and get the first goal.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CF Montreal: Romell Quioto

Djordje Mihailovic leads Montreal in goals (seven), assists (three) and chances created (25), while he ranks second for shots (22), so it is perhaps no surprise the team have looked blunt in their past two matches while he has been out injured. Quioto has had 27 shots but failed to attempt one against Toronto, so he must improve.

Charlotte FC – Kristijan Kahlina

Charlotte have kept their goalkeeper busy, with only three rivals facing more shots on target than Kahlina (72). However, he has saved a healthy 73.6 percent of those attempts and kept clean sheets in five of the eight games from which Charlotte have taken points, showing how important his performance is to their success.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– CF Montreal beat Charlotte 2-0 on the road on May 14 in the first meeting between the sides. This match will be Charlotte’s first in Canada.

– CF Montreal have lost their past three true home matches against expansion teams (excluding temporary home matches in New Jersey in 2020), with their last home win against an MLS newcomer a 2-1 victory over Atlanta in 2017. Montreal have won only two of their seven home matches against expansion teams.

– Charlotte FC picked up their second away point of the season in a 1-1 draw at Columbus on Saturday (D2 L6). Only Chivas USA and Real Salt Lake (both one in 2005) and the Miami Fusion (one in 1998) have taken fewer points in their first eight away matches of their expansion season in MLS history.

– CF Montreal’s 1-0 loss to Austin on Saturday ended a run of 13 straight matches with a goal dating back to the opening day of the season. The 13-match run with a goal equaled the second longest such streak in the club’s regular season history behind a 14-match stretch in April-July 2017.

– Andre Shinyashiki scored Charlotte’s only goal in their 1-1 draw at Columbus on Saturday, his third goal in six matches with Charlotte. In all, Shinyashiki has been involved in four of the seven goals Charlotte have scored since his arrival in May (three goals, one assist).