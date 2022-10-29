CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Dante Chachere ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third and Portland State raced to a big lead before holding off Eastern Washington 38-35 on Saturday.

The Vikings (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky Conference), who finished with 628 yards of offense, raced to a 35-7 halftime lead by scoring on their first four drives and five of six. The Eagles (2-6, 1-4), who finished with 564 yards, rallied back with with four touchdowns on six drives after the break.

Chachere opened the scoring with a 51-yard burst, added an 8-yard TD run and capped the half with a 9-yard pass to Beau Kelly in the final minute.

Chachere finished 17-of-22 passing for 201 yards and kept the ball 14 times for a career-high 141 yards rushing. Jobi Malary carried 19 times for 148 yards.

Eastern Washington, limited to Justice Jackson’s 62-yard TD run in the first half, raced back behind Gunner Talkington. Talkington was 36-of-60 passing for 394 yards and three touchdowns. Freddie Roberson had nine catches for 145 yards and a score.

Gianni Smith kicked a 40-yard field goal for the Vikings in the middle of EWU’s four touchdowns and that was the difference.

After Talkington’s final scoring pass with 3:49 to play, Elias Spence recovered an onside kick and Portland State ran out the clock with a seven-play, 35-yard drive. A converted fourth-and-2 from the EWU 13 with 1:05 to play wrapped it up.

