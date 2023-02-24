Phil Neville knows Inter Miami must get off to a winning start in 2023 if they want to be counted among the best in MLS this year.

Amid great expectation, Miami have underwhelmed in their first three seasons in MLS.

Including the play-in round, they have played two playoff games in those three years but lost both 3-0, including last season’s first-round defeat to New York City FC.

There had been signs of progress up to that point, but more will be expected this year, and coach Neville thinks a fast start is key against CF Montreal.

“This franchise needs to get off to a good start,” he said. “If we have aspirations to be one of the top teams in the league, you cannot wait until day two or day three to catch up.

“There’s enough quality in the league to say that everybody else will have the same mindset.”

Miami played Montreal in preseason, losing 2-1, and Neville believes he knows what to expect.

“Going to Montreal, they have their own identity,” he said. “They play a really, really good style of football, they’ve got a fluid system with lots of adaptable players.

“It’s a system that I don’t think will be too different from what we’ve seen for the last two seasons.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Josef Martinez

Martinez arrived from Atlanta United in the offseason, having scored 103 goals across the regular season and playoffs since moving to MLS – 32 more than any other player in that time. In the regular season, he is on 98, and Neville has revealed his outlandish target is to chase down Chris Wondolowski’s record of 171. In that case, there is little time to spare.

CF Montreal – Sunusi Ibrahim

Ibrahim, still only 20, scored four goals in his debut MLS season in 2021 but was restricted to just six appearances last year and did not net once. However, if he is going to break through, now might be the time. Ibrahim has been in great form in preseason and will hope for a chance in a tough road game.

MATCH PREDICTION – INTER MIAMI WIN

It is a quick reunion for these two sides, who met in the final game of the 2022 regular season. Montreal won 3-1 in Miami on that occasion for their seventh straight road win to finish the year.

But no team in MLS history have ever won eight straight away games in the regular season, and that result was very much out of the ordinary for an improving Miami team.

Prior to that defeat, Miami had won 11 of their previous 14 home games in all competitions, form they will hope to renew on Saturday.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Inter Miami39.9 percent

CF Montreal 31.7 percent

Draw28.4 percent