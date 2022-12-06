BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Devin Ceaser’s 17 points helped Buffalo defeat Saint John Fisher 91-53 on Tuesday night.

Ceaser added four steals for the Bulls (5-4). Zid Powell shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Isaiah Adams recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Brendan Trapper, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Daniel Cook added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.