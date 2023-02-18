AKRON, Ohio (AP)Xavier Castaneda’s 30 points led Akron over Buffalo 86-66 on Saturday night.

Castaneda had six rebounds for the Zips (19-8, 11-3 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman added 21 points while shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Nate Johnson went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Bulls (12-15, 6-8) were led by Armoni Foster, who recorded 12 points and two steals. Buffalo also got 11 points and six rebounds from Isaiah Adams. Jonnivius Smith also put up 11 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Tuesday. Akron visits Toledo while Buffalo hosts Central Michigan.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.