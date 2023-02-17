KENT, Ohio (AP)Sincere Carry’s 17 points helped Kent State defeat Eastern Michigan 81-54 on Friday night.

Carry had six assists for the Golden Flashes (22-5, 12-2 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs added 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Julius Rollins was 4 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Emoni Bates led the Eagles (6-21, 3-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Eastern Michigan also got nine points from Kevin-David Rice. In addition, Orlando Lovejoy finished with seven points.

Kent State took the lead with 19:47 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Carry led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 41-25 at the break. Kent State pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 26 points. They outscored Eastern Michigan by 11 points in the final half, as Jacobs led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Kent State visits Ball State while Eastern Michigan hosts Western Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.