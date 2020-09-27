Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

by: DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season with a 5-2 win over Milwaukee, and the Brewers also earned a playoff spot Sunday via help on the West Coast moments later.

St. Louis (30-28) will be the fifth seed in the NL and open a three-game wild-card series at San Diego on Wednesday. By winning, the Cardinals avoided having to travel to Detroit for two makeup games Monday.

The Brewers (29-31) locked up the eighth seed after the Padres beat San Francisco 5-4 in a game that ended about 15 minutes later. The Giants finished with an identical record as the Brewers but lost out on a tiebreaker due to an inferior intradivision record.

Milwaukee will face the top-seeded Dodgers in Los Angeles in a three-game series that also starts Wednesday.

The Brewers haven’t had a winning record at any point this season. They are the first team ever to qualify for the playoffs with a losing mark.

