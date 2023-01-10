SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Alvaro Cardenas had 20 points in San Jose State’s 74-64 win against Fresno State on Tuesday.

Cardenas also contributed nine assists for the Spartans (12-6, 3-2 Mountain West Conference). Omari Moore added 15 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had five rebounds and eight assists. Robert Vaihola recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 7 from the floor.

The Bulldogs (6-10, 2-3) were led in scoring by Anthony Holland, who finished with 18 points. Fresno State also got 15 points and two steals from Eduardo Andre. Donavan Yap also put up 13 points and five assists.

San Jose State took the lead with 15:31 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 36-30 at halftime, with Moore racking up 11 points. San Jose State turned a four-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 52-38 lead with 13:43 left in the half. Cardenas scored 11 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.