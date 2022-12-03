WASHINGTON (AP)Infielder Jeimer Candelario is guaranteed $5 million under his one-year contract with the Washington Nationals.

He can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances as part of the deal announced Tuesday: $200,000 for 200 and each additional 100 through 600.

The 29-year-old switch-hitter hit .217 for the Detroit Tigers this season with a .272 on-base percentage. But in 2021, he tied for the major league lead with 42 doubles and batted .271 with a .351 on-base percentage, 16 homers and a career-best 67 RBIs.

