NEW YORK (AP)Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings.

The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind.

Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon, will forfeit $10,270 in salary. He will miss Montreal’s game Wednesday night against Vancouver and Saturday’s home game versus Pittsburgh.

Slafkovsky is eligible to return when Montreal hosts New Jersey on Tuesday.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports