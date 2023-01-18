CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Trey Campbell had 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 65-63 victory against Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Campbell also contributed five rebounds for the Panthers (10-9, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born scored 11 points.

The Redbirds (8-12, 3-6) were led in scoring by Seneca Knight, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Luke Kasubke added 15 points for Illinois State. Darius Burford had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Campbell put up 14 points in the first half for Northern Iowa, who led 33-30 at the break. Northern Iowa took the lead for good with 4:52 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Campbell to make it a 57-55 game.

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Iowa visits UIC while Illinois State hosts Valparaiso.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.