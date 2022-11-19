DOVER, Del. (AP)Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 211 yards and a touchdown and Campbell beat Delaware State 34-7 on Saturday.

Campbell (5-6, 2-3 Big South Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak while Delaware State (5-6, 2-3) ends its season losing four of its last five.

Williams was 13-of-24 passing and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hite. Chaney Fitzgerald and Hite combined for eight catches for 162 yards receiving. NaQuari Rogers and Lamagea McDowell each had a touchdown run for the Camels.

Thomas Bertrand-Hudon carried the ball 28 times for 139 yards and scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter for Delaware State.

