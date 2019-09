NICEVILLE, Fla. – Northwest Florida hired Butch Pierre as their new head men’s basketball coach.

Pierre comes to the Raiders with a lot of experience. He’s spent 35 years assistant coaching at eight different programs which include NC State, Oklahoma State, LSU and most recently Memphis.

At LSU, he was the interim head coach in 2008 when John Brady was fired.

He also started all four years as point guard at Mississippi State from 1980 to 1984.