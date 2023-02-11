RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Tyler Burton had 23 points in Richmond’s 74-71 win against Loyola Chicago on Saturday night.

Burton added five rebounds for the Spiders (13-13, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Andre Gustavson scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and added five rebounds. Jason Roche scored 13 points.

Ben Schwieger led the way for the Ramblers (8-16, 2-10) with 17 points and four assists. Jalen Quinn added 16 points and three steals for Loyola Chicago. Braden Norris finished with 12 points.

Burton scored 14 points in the first half for the Spiders, who led 43-35 at halftime. Richmond was outscored by five points in the second half but hung on for the victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.