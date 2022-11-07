BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Zid Powell’s 24 points helped Buffalo edge Colgate 88-87 on Monday night.

In the final seconds, Curtis Jones extended the Bulls’ lead to 87-84, but Colgate threw away its inbounds pass that gave the Bulls the ball back with six seconds left. LaQuill Hardnett iced the game after making 1 of 2 free throws. The Raiders made a 3 as time expired.

Powell added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Bulls. Jones scored 15 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Isaiah Adams recorded 13 points and was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

Tucker Richardson led the way for the Raiders with 23 points, eight assists and two steals. Colgate also got 20 points and seven rebounds from Braeden Smith. In addition, Ryan Moffatt had 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Buffalo is a Saturday matchup with James Madison at home, while Colgate visits Brown on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.