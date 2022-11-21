BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Doug Edert’s 23 points helped Bryant defeat Detroit Mercy 98-88 on Monday to conclude the round-robin Paradise Invitational.

Edert made seven 3-pointers and added a couple of free throws for the Bulldogs (4-1). Earl Timberlake scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Sherif Kenney had 16 points.

Antoine Davis finished with 29 points and five assists for the Titans (2-3). Jayden Stone added 24 points and six assists for Detroit Mercy. Jordan Phillips had 11 points.

Bryant’s next game is Saturday against Syracuse on the road, and Detroit Mercy hosts Charlotte on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.