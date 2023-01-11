BANGOR, Maine (AP)Kyree Brown had 22 points and New Hampshire beat Maine 71-58 on Wednesday night.

Brown also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (8-8, 3-1 America East Conference). Jaxson Baker scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Nick Johnson was 4 of 7 shooting and 3 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Gedi Juozapaitis led the way for the Black Bears (6-10, 0-3) with 19 points. Kellen Tynes added 13 points for Maine. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish also had eight points and two steals. The Black Bears extended their losing streak to six in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.