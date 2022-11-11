CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Led by Linton Brown’s 23 points and 20 from Josh Uduje, Coastal Carolina defeated Methodist 110-47 on Friday night.

Brown was 7 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Chanticleers (2-0). Uduje shot 8 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Jomaru Brown shot 6 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.

De’Shaun Kee finished with nine points for the Monarchs (0-1). T.J. East added seven points for Methodist. Montell Moore had six points.

Coastal Carolina visits South Carolina Upstate in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.