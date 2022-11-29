NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Kino Lilly Jr. scored 16 points as Brown beat Central Connecticut State 59-51 on Tuesday night.

Lilly was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bears (3-4). Paxson Wojcik scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Perry Cowan recorded nine points and shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Nigel Scantlebury finished with 13 points for the Blue Devils (0-8). Cent. Conn. St. also got nine points, 13 rebounds and two blocks from Andre Snoddy. Jayden Brown also recorded eight points.

