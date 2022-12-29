DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Darnell Brodie’s 19 points helped Drake defeat Valparaiso 68-63 on Thursday night.

Brodie had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Garrett Sturtz shot 4 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Ben Krikke led the Beacons (6-8, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Kobe King added 14 points for Valparaiso. In addition, Nick Edwards had 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Roman Penn scored six points in the first half and Drake went into halftime trailing 26-24. Drake used an 18-3 second-half run to come back from a five-point deficit and take the lead at 48-38 with 11:31 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. DeVries scored 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Drake visits Missouri State and Valparaiso hosts Indiana State.

