Roberto De Zerbi believes Brighton and Hove Albion can make history this season, as they prepare to continue their push for European qualification against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Brighton are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League table with three games in hand ahead of Saturday’s fixture, and they have gone unbeaten in their last five away league games (W3 D2).

The Seagulls’ sparkling form has seen De Zerbi touted as a potential successor to Antonio Conte at Spurs, but the Italian is simply focused on helping Brighton break new ground.

“People are speaking about our quality of play, and for that I am proud. But we have to be focused only on the next games. We have a clear target,” he said. “We have a dream. We know we can write a new history for the club. This is a nice challenge. It will be difficult. We know what we can expect, but now we are able to win. I think now we have a complete squad with many young players, we are stronger.

“We want to arrive in Europe but we have to push and take it game by game. (Saturday) starts a difficult period with three games in a week, but we are ready to fight for our targets.”

Leeds are only outside the relegation zone courtesy of goal difference following a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea, though Javi Gracia won his first home game in charge against Southampton two weeks ago.

Though Gracia is aware of Brighton’s quality, he believes Leeds are well-prepared for the visit of the high-flying Seagulls.

“They are really strong attacking and scoring, I think it’s the fifth team with the most goals scored,” he said of Brighton. “It will be a very demanding game for us for sure. We trust in ourselves and we have prepared very well for this game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leeds United – Rodrigo

Rodrigo could make his first outing since undergoing ankle surgery against Brighton, and his return would be a timely one for Leeds. The Spaniard has 10 Premier League goals this season, more than any of his team-mates, with four of those serving as the opening strike of games.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Kaoru Mitoma

Mitoma has scored six Premier League goals this season – the joint-most netted in a single campaign by a Japanese player in the competition, level with Shinji Kagawa (2012-13) and Shinji Okazaki (2017-18). With Brighton only failing to net once in 11 away league games all season, Mitoma will fancy his chances of striking again.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

– Gracia is looking to become the first Leeds boss to win his first two top-flight home games at the helm since Jimmy Armfield took over from Brian Clough in October 1974, but he faces a tough task.

– Brighton are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League meetings with Leeds, posting three wins and keeping four clean sheets during those fixtures.

– The Seagulls’ run of five games without defeat on the road is also the joint-longest current such sequence in the Premier League, alongside Brentford, though they have recorded two draws in that span.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Leeds United 34.9 per cent

Brighton and Hove Albion 36.2 per cent

Draw 28.9 per cent