BOSTON (AP)Mikal Bridges scored 38 points and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a 28-point deficit to stun the Boston Celtics 115-105 on Friday night.

Part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix, Bridges has reached 30 or more points in three of Brooklyn’s last six games. He also had 10 rebounds, playing nearly 43 minutes.

Fellow former Sun Cam Johnson added 20 points. Dorian Finney-Smith finished with 17.

It is the largest comeback by a Boston opponent since the Los Angeles Clippers also rallied from 28 down to beat Boston 123-112 at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2019.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 35 points. Jayson Tatum, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Celtics have lost two out of three and lost more ground on East-leading Milwaukee, which was idle Friday.

SUNS 125, BULLS 104

CHICAGO (AP) – Devin Booker scored 35 points and matched his career high with six 3s, Kevin Durant added 20 points in his second game with Phoenix and the Suns beat Chicago.

Josh Okogie scored 25 and made five 3-pointers and the Suns withstood big efforts by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to win for the eighth time in 11 games.

Durant continued to make a seamless transition following the trade from Brooklyn and once again showed no lingering issues from a sprained right knee that sidelined him for seven weeks. The 34-year-old star took just 10 shots. He had nine rebounds and six assists.

DeRozan led the Bulls with 31 points, and LaVine had 27.

NUGGETS 113, GRIZZLIES 97

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists for his 25th triple-double of the season to lead Denver past Memphis in a showdown of the top two teams in the Western Conference standings.

Denver won the season series 2-1 and holds a six-game lead – five in the loss column – over Memphis for the top seed in the conference.

The Nuggets are 25-0 this season when Jokic has a triple-double. Michael Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jamal Murray had 22.

Ja Morant had 27 points and 10 assists for Memphis. He wore a mask because of a nasal fracture Wednesday night at Houston.

TIMBERWOLVES 110, LAKERS 102

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Anthony Edwards scored 19 points and Minnesota completed a two-game Los Angeles sweep with a victory over the short-handed Lakers.

Minnesota moved back above .500 and rebounded from an 0-3 stretch with back-to-back wins over the Clippers and Lakers,.

Anthony Davis scored 38 points for the Lakers, who lost for only the second time in six games. Los Angeles couldn’t keep up without injured LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell, who wasn’t able to suit up against the team that traded him Feb. 9 after parts of four seasons in Minnesota.

James missed his third straight game with a right foot injury, and the NBA’s career scoring leader won’t even be re-evaluated until late this month.

KNICKS 122, HEAT 120

MIAMI (AP) – Julius Randle scored 43 points, the last of them on a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left, and New York beat Miami to extend its winning streak to eight games.

Randle was 16 of 25 from the floor, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range. Jalen Brunson scored 25 points, Immanuel Quickley added 21 and RJ Barrett had 17. At 38-27, the Knicks have already topped last season’s win total.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Tyler Herro had 29 for Miami, including a layup that put the Heat up by one with 23.1 seconds left.

WARRIORS 108, PELICANS 99

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Klay Thompson scored 27 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, helping Golden State beat New Orleans to wrap up a perfect homestand.

The Warriors went 5-0 on the homestand despite missing injured star Stephen Curry to strengthen their playoff positioning in the ultra-tight Western Conference.

Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points off the bench to help the Warriors overcome a 17-point deficit in the first half.

CJ McCollum scored 25 points and Brandon Ingram added 17 for New Orleans. The Pelicans have lost five of six games.

HAWKS 129, TRAIL BLAZERS 111

ATLANTA (AP) – Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 41 points and Atlanta overcome Portland star Damian Lillard’s 33-point night to give new coach Quin Snyder his first victory with the Hawks.

Snyder, the former Utah coach, agreed to a five-year deal as Atlanta’s coach on Feb. 26, five days after the firing of Nate McMillan. The Hawks lost to Washington 119-116 on Tuesday night in Snyder’s debut.

Murray scored 15 points in the second quarter. He made 17 of 22 shots from the field for the game and all five of his 3-point attempts. Trae Young took over with 15 in the third quarter and finished with 23 points and 11 assists.

KINGS 128, CLIPPERS 127

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Domantas Sabonis made two free throws with seven seconds left to cap a near-triple double in Sacramento’s victory over Los Angeles.

Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help the Kings win their fifth straight game.

Paul George missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Los Angeles. He finished with 28 points. The Clippers have lost five straight.

De’Aaron Fox added 33 points for Sacramento for his eighth consecutive 30-point game. Russell Westbrook scored 28 points for Los Angeles.

MAGIC 117, HORNETS 106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and finally got a couple of shots to fall from long range to help Orlando beat Charlotte.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft was 1 of 33 on 3-point attempts in February and started this month 0 for 2 before going 2 of 6 from against the Hornets. It was his first game with multiple 3s since Jan. 30.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 29 points for Charlotte. The Hornets have lost two straight since LaMelo Ball went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

THUNDER 130, JAZZ 103

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Aaron Wiggins scored 27 points and Oklahoma City beat Utah to snap a five-game losing streak.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an All-Star who averages 31 points, missed his fourth straight game. He was out due to health and safety protocols and an abdominal strain.

Lauri Markkanen had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz.

—

