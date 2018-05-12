Brianna Bailey and John Miller are our Scholar Athletes of the Year!

Every Sunday for the last eight months, News 13 and Bill Cramer Chevrolet ha ve brought you a S cholar A thlete of the W eek.

This is always somebody who succeeds both in the field and in the classroo m.

With the school year coming to an end, it’s time to announce the S cholar A thletes of the Y ear.

The Scholar Athletes of the Year for 2017-2018 are Wewahitchka’s Brianna Bailey and Mosley’s John Miller.

Both athletes are finishing off their high school career with a 4.0 or above GPA.



Brianna Bailey has been pitching for the Gators’ softball team since 7 th grade and absolutely dominating the Panhandle from the circle.



As a senior, she has a sub 1.0 ERA, helping lead Wewahitchka to the Final Four for the third year in a row.



Bailey recently decided she’ll be taking her talents to Chipola College next season.



For Mosley’s John “Tank” Miller, he ran his way into the record books last season, becoming just the fourth player in Bay County history to run for over 2000 yards in a season.



Miller will be heading to Mobile next season to play with the South Alabama Jaguars.



Both of these athletes have helped set a standard for those who come after them, and leave a word of advice for their younger teammates.

“Definitely get your grades up, because without the grades, you won’t even be able to play in high school,” Brianna Bailey says, “Like, you have to keep a certain GPA. If you don’t have that, you won’t be able to play your sport and all of the time you put into the sport, it’s not going to matter.”

“It doesn’t matter how good you are,” John Miller adds, “If you don’t have grades you won’t go to any university. You’ll be stuck around here being Ol’ Joe Blow that could have did this could have did that. But you can’t go somewhere without grades, so you’ve got to have the grades. Your talent is worth nothing if you can’t get it done in the classroom.”