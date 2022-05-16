The Milwaukee Brewers will be seeking revenge on Monday night when they open up a six-game homestand with the first of three games against the Atlanta Braves.

The two teams squared off earlier in the month, with the Brewers dropping two of three games against the defending World Series champions. Milwaukee was held to just two runs in each of their losses.

In their six games since losing that series, the Brewers needed a 7-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Sunday to finish .500.

Brandon Woodruff allowed three runs, only one of which was earned, and five hits while walking two and striking out six over five innings.

Aaron Ashby was exquisite in relief, striking out eight through four innings. He faced one batter over the minimum because a batter reached on a wild pitch after one of Ashby’s strikeouts.

“I thought Woody just competed really well today,” Brewers head coach Craig Counsell said. “Some things didn’t go his way, and it could have been a game that was frustrating and you let that affect you, and he didn’t let that affect him.”

Kolten Wong was on base all day, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a single, three walks and two runs scored. He also stole two bases. Rowdy Tellez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, Omar Narvaez had two hits and Luis Urias drove in two runs.

Freddy Peralta (2-1, 4.40 ERA) is Milwaukee’s expected starter on Monday, and he has been stellar over his last four appearances.

Peralta has allowed just five earned runs in his last 21 2/3 innings, good for an ERA of 2.08.

Peralta has made four appearances, including three starts, against the Braves, and he is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA in 16 1/3 innings.

The Brewers could be without Willy Adames, who is listed as day-to-day with a sprained right ankle. Andrew McCutchen will also be out after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Atlanta had been on a nice stretch, winning four of its last six games prior to its 7-3 loss in 11 innings to the Padres on Sunday.

The Braves led 3-1 through six innings, but San Diego tied things in the top of the seventh before later striking for four runs in the 11th.

Despite the loss, Atlanta starter Kyle Wright posted his fifth quality start of the season. The right hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out nine.

Dansby Swanson homered, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Ian Anderson (3-1, 4.20 ERA) is slated to start against Milwaukee after going 5 1/3 innings in his most recent outing against the Red Sox. Anderson took a no-decision, allowing seven hits and three earned runs while walking one and fanning four.

Anderson has faced the Brewers once, getting the win in May 2021 when he went six innings, allowing a run on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

The Braves could be with Ronald Acuna Jr. on Monday, as he is listed as day-to-day with a groin injury.

Acuna made his season debut April 28 after tearing his ACL last July. Since coming back, he has hit .282 with two home runs and five RBIs through 10 games.

“It feels really good to be back with my teammates after a long time away from them,” Acuna said. “I feel good, I feel healthy, and I feel good at the plate.”

Although Acuna is back, Manny Pina will undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist, and Eddie Rosario remains on the 10-day IL due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina.

